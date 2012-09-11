(Corrects increase in 2012 demand growth forecast to 80,000 bpd
from 84,000 bpd in second paragraph)
Sept 11 The U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) raised its forecasts for growth in global
oil demand for this year and next and said supply from
countries not in OPEC would also be lower than previously
thought.
The EIA, the statistical arm of the Department of Energy,
said on Tuesday in its monthly Short Term Energy Outlook that
world oil demand will rise by 0.84 million barrels per day (bpd)
this year, an increase of 80,000 bpd from the same forecast last
month.
In 2013 global oil demand will rise by a further 1 million
bpd to average 90.1 million bpd, the EIA said, an increase of
130,000 bpd from last month's estimate.
Supply from countries not in the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is now seen rising by
510,000 bpd this year to 52.49 million bpd, but the EIA trimmed
its estimate from last month by 50,000 bpd.
The EIA also trimmed its non-OPEC supply forecast for 2013,
cutting it by 70,000 bpd to 53.73 million bpd, but still sees
supply growth from outside the producer group of 1.24 million
bpd -- more than its forecast increase in consumption.
(Reporting By David Sheppard; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)