WASHINGTON Dec 6 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raised its forecast for United States oil output in 2012 by 90,000 barrels per day to 10.28 million bpd.

The EIA also forecast United States oil output in 2011 at 10.03 mln bpd, an increase of 30,000 bpd from its previous forecast.

