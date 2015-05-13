(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON May 13 Figures on U.S. oil production
are subject to much more uncertainty than the numbers for oil
stocks, refinery throughput and imports because the Energy
Information Administration (EIA) has to rely on state-level data
rather than its own surveys.
That could be about to change, however, because the EIA has
received approval from the White House to launch its own
mandatory monthly survey of oil and condensate production.
The first of the new survey forms have gone out and
respondents are beginning to submit data. It will take a few
months for the agency to vet the results for quality but the
first survey figures could be published in the next few months.
DATA COLLECTION
All the information that the EIA currently collects and
publishes on U.S. oil refining, stocks, natural gas, pipelines,
and other energy markets stems from the oil crisis in 1973/74.
The Federal Energy Administration (FEA) Act, which
established the forerunner of the EIA, became law in May 1974,
when the United States was still gripped by a sense of crisis
over energy shortages caused by the Arab oil embargo.
The law granted sweeping powers to the FEA including the
authority to "collect, assemble, evaluate and analyze energy
information" to permit monitoring and the formulation of policy
(PL 93-275).
Section 13(b) states: "All persons owning or operating
facilities or business premises who are engaged in any phase of
energy supply or major energy consumption shall make available
to the administrator such information and periodic reports,
records, documents, and other data ... as the administrator may
prescribe by regulation or order."
The crisis of 1973/74 had taken a complacent public and
politicians by surprise, even though the root causes of the
shortages long predated the embargo. Many Americans blamed
soaring prices on a perceived conspiracy among the big oil and
gas companies to withhold supply from the markets.
"The news media embraced drama rather than facts, and
Congress was dismayed to find that the federal government had no
independent source of data as a check on the oil industry,"
Richard Vietor of Harvard Business School wrote later ("Energy
Policy in America Since 1945", 1984).
The FEA's information-collection powers were designed to
give the federal government its own comprehensive information on
the state of energy production and markets.
But the sweeping powers generated an inevitable reaction,
especially from small, independent oil and gas producers. In
1976, Congress approved the Federal Energy Administration Act
Amendments to curb some of the FEA's authority.
The amending legislation included a new Section 13(h), which
stipulated that "the administrator shall take into account the
size of businesses required to submit reports with the
administrator so as to avoid, to the greatest extent
practicable, overly burdensome reporting requirements on small
marketers and distributors of petroleum products and other small
business concerns".
FORM FILLING
The legislative history of the information-gathering powers
highlights the central tension in accurately measuring energy
supply, demand and stockpiles. Truly comprehensive information
would require a blizzard of form filling and prompt fierce
protests about the burden on respondents.
Like other agencies, such as the Census Bureau, the Bureau
of Economic Analysis and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the EIA
relies on sampling and hopes that careful survey design will
ensure the sample is representative of the much bigger universe
of oil and gas producers, marketers, refiners and pipeline
companies while minimising the reporting burden on smaller
companies.
Sampling tends to concentrate on larger businesses that
account for most oil and gas production, refining, storage and
consumption, and have the resources to fill in the forms without
too much effort.
Surveys work well for oil refining and imports because there
are fewer than 150 refineries in the United States (and many
companies own more than one refinery). The number of oil
importers and stockholders is not much higher. So surveying oil
imports, refinery throughput and stock levels is comparatively
straightforward.
There are many more oil and gas producers: around 13,000
well operators, according to the Independent Petroleum
Association of America. The bulk of oil and gas production comes
from a small number of big operators, with the rest produced by
a multitude of small firms, who fiercely dislike federal
bureaucracy.
STATE RECORDS
Below the federal level, every state requires well operators
to file production records so that taxes can be assessed and the
well regulated properly. The EIA has relied on these records to
compile its own estimates of national oil production without
conducting its own survey.
The problem is these records are finalised with a long
delay. "Over the past 26 months, final crude oil production for
the 19 states and the Gulf of Mexico was reported, on average,
more than nine months after the end of a month," the EIA
explained in a briefing to trade associations in July 2014.
Texas, which accounts for more than one-third of national
production, takes on average 29 months to finalise its output
numbers, and production typically increases 40 percent between
the volume initially reported and the final figure.
Long delays in collecting state data did not cause major
estimating errors in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when
nationwide production was declining but only very slowly, and
did not change much from one month or one year to the next.
But since 2008, national output has risen and been changing
much more rapidly, and the data-collection delays are causing
major estimation problems. The EIA has responded with plans to
launch its own monthly survey of oil and condensate production.
FORM EIA-914
The EIA already collects data on natural gas production on a
monthly basis via Form EIA-914, sent to a sample of about 240
well operators.
The agency has proposed increasing the scope of Form EIA-914
to expand the coverage of gas production from six to 14 more
states/areas and to include oil production in 20 states/areas
for the first time. The EIA will also ask respondents about the
gravity of the oil they produce.
The EIA estimates it can achieve 85 percent coverage of oil
and gas production by sending survey forms to fewer than 600
respondents each month, which is a relatively small number
compared with the more than 13,000 well operators.
Oil and gas producers would have 40 days from the end of the
reporting month in which to file their production data.
The annual cost to the federal government of administering
the enhanced programme is estimated at under $1 million, while
the EIA estimates it will take each respondent four hours per
month to collect the information, fill in and file the forms.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)