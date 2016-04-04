(New throughout, adds gasoline demand numbers, comments)
By Jarrett Renshaw
April 4 U.S demand for gasoline dropped in
January from a year earlier, snapping a 14-month streak of
year-over-year increases, according to data released on Monday
by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
U.S. gasoline demand, which has sustained its strength amid
lower pump prices, fell in January by 0.6 percent, or 48,000
bpd, year-on-year. It was first year-over-year decrease in any
month since November of 2014, EIA data showed.
"The gasoline demand figure did shock the market. Demand has
been so spectacularly good, so people were surprised," Phil
Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group, said.
The historic late January blizzard that buried much of the
U.S. Northeast under mountains of snow hurt demand, Flynn said.
"People in New York City couldn't find their car, so this
was probably a one-off," Flynn said.
U.S. distillate demand, which has been pummeled by a
historically mild winter, fell 9.9 percent from January last
year, as warmer weather for most of the month cut demand for
heating oil.
The weaker demand for gasoline and diesel helped drive total
U.S. oil demand down to 19.05 million bpd, a drop of 194,000
barrels per day, or 1 percent, from the same month last year.
The January drop in overall oil demand followed a strong
December. At 19.5 million bpd, December demand rose 0.4 percent,
the first year-on-year rise in four months.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
David Gregorio)