Taiwan's cbank says it sees economic growth strong, inflation stable
TAIPEI, May 31 Taiwan's central bank said on Wednesday it sees domestic economic growth as strong and inflation as stable.
NEW YORK May 1 U.S. crude stocks rose sharply last week as crude imports increased, and refined product inventories were mixed as plants boosted utilization rates, government data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories surged by 6.7 million barrels to 395.28 million barrels in the week to April 26, compared with analysts' expectations for a rise of just 1 million barrels.
U.S. crude imports rose by 602,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 8.12 million bpd last week, EIA said.
Gasoline stocks fell by 1.82 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a smaller decline of 900,000 barrels.
Distillate fuels, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 474,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a rise of 300,000 barrels.
Refinery utilization rose by 0.9 percentage point to 84.4 percent of total capacity. Analysts, in a Reuters poll, had expected a rise of 0.7 percentage point.
U.S. oil futures extended earlier losses after the data. By 10:34 a.m. EDT (1434 GMT) they were down $2.96 at $90.50 a barrel. Before the data, oil was down around $2.50.
Crude stocks at delivery hub Cushing, Oklahoma, fell 1.38 million barrels to 49.8 million barrels.
DUBAI, May 31 Saudi British Bank (SABB), which is 40 percent owned by HSBC Holdings, has appointed Goldman Sachs to advise it on a proposed merger with fellow Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank, sources familiar with the matter said.