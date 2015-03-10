MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
NEW YORK, March 10 Expected U.S. crude oil production was revised upwards for 2015 but was lowered for 2016, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday.
The EIA expects total oil production in 2015 to be 9.35 million barrels per day, slightly higher than the 9.3 million bpd in last month's short-term energy outlook.
Meanwhile, 2016 total oil production was expected to be 9.49 million bpd, down from 9.52 million bpd in the previous report, the EIA said. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chris Reese)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.