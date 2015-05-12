NEW YORK May 12 The U.S. government on Tuesday
lowered its 2015 and 2016 crude oil production growth forecasts
amid lower prices and fewer active drilling rigs.
In its short term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration lowered its 2015 crude oil production
growth forecast to 530,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 550,000
bpd, while 2016 growth was seen at 20,000 bpd, down from 80,000
bpd previously.
Meanwhile, it raised its 2015 U.S. oil demand growth
forecast to 340,000 bpd vs 330,000 bpd seen last month and cut
its 2016 demand growth forecast to 70,000 bpd from 90,000 bpd
previously.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Marguerita Choy)