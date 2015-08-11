(Updates throughout with additional production data)
NEW YORK Aug 11 The U.S. government on Tuesday
lowered both its 2015 and 2016 U.S. crude oil production
forecasts as a 60-percent rout in benchmark prices since last
summer weighs on shale output.
In its short term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration lowered its 2015 U.S. crude oil
production growth forecast to 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) from
750,000 bpd, and also expanded the expected production decline
for 2016 to 400,000 bpd from 150,000 bpd previously.
"While U.S. crude oil production this year is expected to be
100,000 barrels per day less than previously forecast, oil
output is still on track to be the highest since 1972," EIA
Administrator Adam Sieminski said in a statement.
Meanwhile, it left its 2015 U.S. oil demand growth forecast
unchanged at 400,000 bpd from last month, and raised its 2016
demand growth forecast to 190,000 bpd from 130,000 bpd
previously.
The move comes as benchmark prices have collapsed on the
back of a global glut and waning demand. On Tuesday, U.S. crude
futures were trading at session lows and near 2015 lows.
The production adjustments come after the EIA forecast on
Monday that U.S. oil production from the largest shale plays was
set to deepen declines for a fifth consecutive month in
September..
While analysts say that weekly production data may be
unreliable due to information lags, traders closely watch
monthly production reports. Recent data from the U.S. government
showed that oil production in May fell the most since July 2011,
as producers face low prices created by a global glut in oil.
