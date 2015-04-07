(Updates with context on oil sanction and price environment)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK, April 7 World oil prices could be $5
to $15 a barrel lower than forecast next year if oil-related
sanctions against Iran are lifted, the U.S. government's energy
agency said on Tuesday.
In its monthly report, the Energy Information Administration
said U.S. oil production growth was slowing even more quickly
than it expected a month ago, while demand was higher than
earlier forecast. But the agency left its price forecasts
unchanged, putting Brent at $59 this year and $75 a barrel next
year - with downside risks from Iran's return.
"A lifting of sanctions against Iran should a comprehensive
nuclear agreement be concluded could significantly change the
forecast for oil supply, demand, and prices," EIA Administrator
Adam Sieminski said in a statement.
The agency said that Iran is believed to hold at least 30
million barrels of crude in storage, and that the nation could
ramp up crude production by at least 700,000 barrels per day
(bpd) by the end of 2016. Analysts have also said production
would likely recover next year if sanctions are eased.
The comments come on the heels of a framework accord last
week to curb Iran's nuclear program, giving negotiators until
June 30 to hammer out a comprehensive agreement. Upon verifying
compliance, Iran - once the world's fifth-largest oil producer -
could put supply back into the market.
Meanwhile, the EIA cut its U.S. crude oil production growth
forecast for 2015 to 550,000 bpd, versus 700,000 bpd in its
March forecast, while the 2016 growth forecast was lowered to
80,000 bpd from 140,000 bpd a month ago.
"U.S. crude oil production is expected to peak this year in
the second quarter and then decline in the third quarter, before
picking up again toward the end of this year as projected higher
crude prices in the second half of 2015 make drilling more
profitable," Sieminski said.
Since June, crude prices have been effectively fallen by
more than 50 percent on oversupplied markets and lackluster
demand, resulting in falling rig counts and major capital
expenditure cuts.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chris Reese)