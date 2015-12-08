(Adds quote, background on market)
NEW YORK Dec 8 The U.S. government on Tuesday
raised its projected decline rate for crude oil production next
year, furthering a year-long rout that has pressured benchmark
prices to near a seven-year low.
In its short term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said that production in 2016 would
fall by 570,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 8.76 million bpd. A
month ago, the cut was expected to be 520,000 bpd.
The cuts come after U.S. energy firms last week cut oil rigs
for the 13th week in the last 14, a sign that many drillers were
holding off on returning to the well pad, data from oil services
company Baker Hughes showed.
But even with the decline, production should remain
resilient in some regions, according to EIA Administrator Adam
Sieminski.
"While U.S. monthly onshore oil production is expected to
continue declining through most of next year, oil output in the
Gulf of Mexico is on track to steadily rise," he said in a
statement.
The 2015 crude oil output growth forecast was raised to
630,000 bpd of growth, from 580,000 bpd of growth previously.
The expected fall in production next year coincides with an
expectation of higher demand. The EIA raised its 2016 U.S. oil
demand growth forecast to 160,000 bpd from a 120,000 bpd growth
previously, according to the report. The 2015 U.S. oil demand
growth, however, was set to increase by 290,000 bpd from 330,000
bpd previously.
