* EIA sees demand growing 3.4 bcfd, or 5.1 pct, in 2012
* EIA slightly trims gas production growth, still seen at
record
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, May 8 The U.S. Energy Information
Administration o n T uesday trimmed its estimate for domestic
natural gas production growth in 2012, but sharply raised its
expectation for demand gains this year.
In its May Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it
expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.9
billion cubic feet per day, or 4.4 percent, to 69.14 bcfd, still
a record high but slightly below its April outlook that had
output this year at 69.22 bcfd.
EIA, expecting low prices to reduce new drilling, sees
production next year increasing by only 0.16 bcfd, or 0.2
percent, to 69.3 bcfd.
Declining production from less profitable dry gas plays like
Haynesville in Louisiana will be offset by growth in
liquids-rich areas like Eagle Ford in Texas and Marcellus in
Appalachia as well as associated gas from rising domestic crude
production.
The agency significantly raised its estimate for consumption
this year, expecting demand to climb 3.4 bcfd, or 5.1 percent,
from 2011 to 70.17 bcf daily. EIA's previous estimate showed
total demand in 2012 averaging 69.6 bcfd.
EIA said it expects electric power demand for gas to jump 21
percent this year, primarily driven by utilities switching from
coal to cheaper gas to generate power. Residential and
commercial use were expected to decline in 2012, as weather this
year falls short of some of last year's extremes.
Liquefied natural gas imports are expected to fall by 0.3
bcfd, or 32 percent, to about 0.7 bcfd in 2012. Imports will
likely come in the form of contractual cargoes to the Everett
terminal in Boston and the Elba Island terminal in Georgia, the
EIA said.
EIA expects Henry Hub natural gas prices NG-W-HH in 2012
to average $2.45 per million British thermal units, down
slightly from last month's estimate of $2.51 but nearly 39
percent below 2011's estimated average of $4.
In 2013, EIA sees prices rising 72 cents, or 29 percent, to
$3.17 per mmBtu.
