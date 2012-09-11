* EIA sees 2012 gas output at record-high 68.86 bcfd
* EIA sees 2013 production setting record for third year
* 2012 gas demand seen up 3.2 bcfd (4.8 pct) from 2011
(Adds consumption, LNG and price data, background)
NEW YORK, Sept 11 The U.S. Energy Information
Administration on Tuesday slightly raised its estimate for
domestic natural gas production growth in 2012, expecting output
this year to be up 4 percent from 2011's record levels.
In its September Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it
expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.6
billion cubic feet per day to a record 68.86 bcfd, up from its
August outlook that had output this year at 68.72 bcf daily.
Despite the slight increase in its output estimate, the
agency sees a small drop in production in coming months,
reflecting losses from hurricanes and declines related to recent
drops in the gas drilling rig count.
EIA sees gas production growth slowing in 2013, with average
daily output gaining just 0.5 bcf per day to 69.32. That would
still be the third straight year of record production.
The agency slightly lowered its growth estimate for
consumption this year, but still sees demand climbing 3.2 bcfd,
or 4.8 percent, from 2011 to 69.79 bcf daily.
Large gains in electric power use in 2012 more than offset
declines in residential and commercial use.
Gas consumption in the electric power sector was expected to
average 25.2 bcf per day in 2012, a 21 percent jump from 2011
levels, primarily driven by the relative cost advantage of
natural gas over coal for power generation in some regions.
In 2013, EIA sees total gas demand increasing just 0.2 bcf
per day, or 0.2 percent, to 69.96 bcf daily, as expected
increases in residential, commercial and industrial consumption
offset expected declines in the power sector.
Because of the projected increase in natural gas prices
relative to coal, EIA expects the recent trend of substituting
coal-fired electricity generation with natural gas generation to
slow and likely reverse over the next year.
From April through August 2012, average monthly natural gas
prices to electric generators increased 34 percent, while coal
prices fell slightly. EIA expects that coal-fired electricity
generation will increase 9 percent in 2013, while natural gas
generation will fall about 10 percent.
EIA expects imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to halve
in 2012 to about 0.4 bcfd, and remain at that level in 2013, as
shippers send more gas to higher-paying markets in Europe and
Asia.
"Higher prices for LNG, particularly in Asian markets, have
made the United States a market of last resort for LNG
suppliers," the EIA said.
The EIA expects Henry Hub natural gas prices NG-W-HH in
2012 to average $2.65 per million British thermal units, down 2
cents from last month's outlook and about 34 percent below
2011's estimated average of $4.
In 2013, the EIA sees prices rising 69 cents, or 26 percent,
to $3.34 per mmBtu.
(Reporting By Joe Silha, Matthew Robinson and Edward McAllister
in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Bernard Orr)