NEW YORK Nov 6 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday lowered its estimate for domestic natural gas production in 2013, expecting output next year to be unchanged from 2012's record high levels.

In its November Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2013 to average 68.84 billion cubic feet per day, matching the agency's slight downward revision for output in 2012.

EIA in its October outlook said it expected marketed gas production in 2013 to grow by 0.5 percent to 69.22 bcfd. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)