* EIA estimates 2013 gas output at record-high 70.00 bcfd
* 2013 gas demand seen up 0.32 bcfd (0.3 pct) from 2012
NEW YORK Oct 8 The U.S. Energy Information
Administration slightly raised its estimate for domestic natural
gas production in 2013 on Tuesday, expecting output this year to
be up about 1.2 percent from 2012's record high levels.
In its October Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it
expected marketed natural gas production in 2013 to rise by 0.82
billion cubic feet per day to 70.00 bcf per day, up fractionally
from its September outlook of 69.91 bcf daily.
If the forecast is realized, it would be the third straight
year of record production.
Domestic output in 2014 is expected to set another record
high, up 0.43 bcfd to 70.43 bcfd. EIA had previously estimated
2014 production at 70.42 bcfd.
Natural gas pipeline imports, primarily from Canada which
have fallen over the last five years, are projected to slip
slightly in 2013 to just over 8 bcf per day, then remain near
that level in 2014.
Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are expected to
remain at minimal levels of around 0.4 bcf per day in both 2013
and 2014, EIA said.
EIA also slightly raised its estimate for 2013 consumption,
expecting usage to be up by 0.32 bcfd, or 0.3 percent, from 2012
to 70.00 bcf daily.
The agency expects colder winter temperatures to boost gas
used for residential and commercial space heating. But the EIA
noted that higher gas prices this year have contributed to
declines in gas used to generate electricity.
In 2014, EIA sees total gas use slipping 0.58 bcf per day,
or 0.8 percent, to 69.42 bcf daily, with higher gas prices again
curbing demand from the power sector.
EIA projected the share of power generation fueled by gas in
2013 will average 27.4 percent, down from 2012's average of 30.4
percent. In 2014, that share is expected to decline to 26.6
percent.
The agency projected that coal's share of power generation
will rise to 39.7 percent this year from 37.4 percent in 2012,
then climb to 40.5 percent in 2014.
EIA forecast Henry Hub natural gas prices GT-HH-IDX in
2013 to average $3.71 per million British thermal units, up 3
cents from its September estimate of $3.68 and 35 percent above
2012's estimated average of $2.75.
In 2014, EIA expects gas prices to rise 29 cents, or 8
percent, to $4.00 per mmBtu.
