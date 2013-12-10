NEW YORK Dec 10 The U.S. Energy Information
Administration raised its estimate on Tuesday for domestic
natural gas production in 2014, expecting output next year to be
up 1.4 percent from 2013's estimated record-high levels.
In its December Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it
expected marketed natural gas production in 2014 to rise by 0.98
billion cubic feet per day from 2013 to 71.43 bcf per day, up
from its November outlook of 71.03 bcf daily.
If the forecast is realized, it would be the fourth straight
year of record production.
Growth has mostly been driven by rising production in the
Marcellus shale play in Appalachia, which has more than outpaced
declines in offshore Gulf of Mexico and Haynesville shale
output.
Pipeline imports from Canada are expected to decline
slightly next year, falling to 7.54 bcf daily from the 7.56 bcfd
estimated in 2013.
EIA slightly lowered its estimate for gas consumption in
2014, expecting usage to slip 1.6 percent from 2013 levels to
69.58 bcf per day. The agency's November estimate for 2014
demand was 69.6 bcf daily.
EIA said higher gas prices should continue to contribute to
demand declines from the electric power sector.
Coal used for power generation was expected to rise from
39.3 percent in 2013 to 39.9 percent in 2014. Natural gas used
for power generation, meanwhile, was expected to decline from
27.5 percent in 2013 to 27.2 percent in 2014.
EIA forecast Henry Hub natural gas prices in
2013 to average $3.69 per million British thermal units, up 1
cent from its November estimate but 34 percent above 2012's
estimated average of $2.75.
In 2014, EIA expects gas prices to rise 9 cents, or 2.4
percent, to $3.78 per mmBtu.