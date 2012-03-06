* EIA sees 2012 and 2013 gas output at record highs

* 2012 gas demand seen up 2.1 bcfd, or 3.1 pct, from 2011 (Adds background on producer cuts, current gas prices)

NEW YORK, March 6 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday slightly raised its estimate for domestic natural gas production growth in 2012, expecting output this year to be up 2.6 percent from 2011's record levels.

This was the second straight month EIA increased its production estimate for this year despite a steep slide in the gas-directed rig count and planned output cuts by several key producers that have been squeezed by low dry prices.

Gas prices hit a 10-year low of $2.23 per mmBtu in late January and are still hovering near that level at about $2.35.

In its March Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 1.7 billion cubic feet per day to a record 67.91 bcfd, up from its February outlook that had output rising 2.3 percent this year to 67.64 bcf daily.

The EIA said marketed production grew by 4.8 bcfd, or 7.9 percent, in 2011 to a record high 66.22 bcfd. The gain last year, the largest year-over-year increase in history, easily eclipsed the previous record of 62.05 bcfd hit in 1973.

EIA sees production next year growing by another 0.57 bcfd, or 0.8 percent, to 68.48 bcfd, down slightly from its February outlook that had 2013 output at 68.52 bcfd.

While projected gains in production were expected to slow, EIA noted that recent declines in the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count have so far not impacted production, reflecting improved drilling efficiency, higher "wet" gas output and more associated gas produced from oil wells.

Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the eighth straight week to a 31-month low of 691.

The agency also slightly raised its estimate for consumption this year, expecting demand to climb 2.1 bcfd, or 3.1 percent, from 2011 to 68.86 bcf daily. That was up from EIA's February estimate of 68.48 bcfd.

EIA expects strong gains from the electric power sector to offset declines in residential and commercial use due to the near-record mild winter this year that slowed heating demand.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports are expected to decline by 28 percent this year, or 0.27 bcf per day to 0.69 bcfd, the EIA said. Imports are projected to remain steady in 2013.

The EIA lowered its estimate for Henry Hub natural gas prices NG-W-HH in 2012 and 2013, expecting the Hub to average $3.17 and $3.96 respectively. Henry Hub prices averaged about $4 in 2011. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)