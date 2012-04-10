* EIA revises up production growth to 4.5 pct
* Demand growth lags despite fuel switching, up 4.3 pct
* Sees 2013 supply flat after seven straight yearly gains
(Rewrites with hopes dashed of glut easing; adds quote, gas
prices, background)
By Joseph Silha
NEW YORK, April 10 The U.S. government sharply
raised its estimate for domestic natural gas production this
year for a third month in a row, dashing bullish hopes that deep
cuts in drilling might be starting to temper a supply glut.
While the Energy Information Administration projected
greater gas consumption for the year, primarily due to
switching by utilities to gas from pricier coal, it was not
expected to be enough to bring the market back in balance,
raising the odds for a storage crisis this fall.
"EIA raised production more than demand, which is going to
make people hesitate about getting long (buying) futures. Cash
(physical prices) are still drifting lower, which means there's
just too much gas around," said Steve Mosley at SMC Advisory
Services in Arkansas.
But as prices languish at a decade low of nearly $2 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu), the EIA suggested the
market could begin to tighten next year. It forecast production
at near flat after seven straight yearly gains, while
consumption was expected to grow by about 1.4 percent.
In its April Short-Term Energy Outlook, EIA said it expected
marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 3 billion
cubic feet per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd, up
from its March outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcfd.
The expected gains in marketed output follow a 4.8 bcfd, or
7.9 percent, increase in 2011 to 66.22 bcfd, the largest
year-over-year increase in history and easily eclipsing the
previous record of 62.05 bcfd in 1973.
Natural gas consumption this year is expected to rise 2.84
bcfd, or 4.3 percent from 2011, to 69.60 bcf daily. EIA said
large gains in electric power use will offset declines in
residential and commercial demand.
The steady rise to record production, primarily due to
increased supplies from shale, has lessened the nation's
dependence on Canadian imports, which have dropped from about 15
percent of total supply four years ago to about 11 percent now.
A steep drop in gas drilling - the Baker Hughes gas rig
count is down 31 percent since peaking at 936 in October - has
raised expectations that historically low gas prices might
finally force producers to slow output, but EIA noted the
decline has not yet had an impact on production.
Gas futures prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid
to a new 10-year low of $2.029 on Tuesday.
The largest demand increase this year is expected to come
from utilities that switch to cheaper gas from pricier coal to
generate power.
LNG imports are expected to fall by 0.3 bcfd, or 28 percent,
to about 0.7 bcfd in 2012. Imports will likely come in the form
of contractual cargoes to the Everett terminal in Boston and the
Elba Island terminal in Georgia, the EIA said.
EIA expects Henry Hub natural gas prices NG-W-HH in 2012
to average $2.51 per million British thermal units, down 21
percent from last month's outlook and about 37 percent below
2011's estimated average of $4.
In 2013, the EIA sees prices rising 89 cents, or 35 percent,
to $3.40 per mmBtu.
