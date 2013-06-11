* EIA sees 2013 gas output at record-high 70.01 bcfd
* 2013 gas demand seen up 0.36 bcfd (0.5 pct) from 2012
NEW YORK, June 11 The U.S. Energy Information
Administration on Tuesday raised its estimate for domestic
natural gas production in 2013, saying it expected output this
year to be up about 1.2 percent from 2012's record-high levels.
In its June Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it
expected marketed natural gas production in 2013 to rise by 0.83
billion cubic feet per day to a record 70.01 bcf per day, up
from its May outlook of 69.9 bcf daily.
If the forecast is realized, it would be the third straight
year of record production.
Domestic output in 2014 is expected to set another record
high, up 0.37 bcf daily to 70.38 bcf per day.
The agency said it expects onshore production increases to
continue to offset declines in Federal Gulf of Mexico output.
Natural gas pipeline imports, primarily from Canada and
which have fallen over the last five years, are projected to
remain near 2012 levels at just over 8 bcf per day.
Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are expected to
remain at minimal levels of around 0.4 bcf per day in both 2013
and 2014, EIA said.
EIA slightly lowered its estimate for 2013 consumption, but
still sees usage climbing by 0.36 bcfd, or 0.5 percent, from
2012 to 70.04 bcf daily.
It was the second straight month that the agency lowered its
estimate for consumption this year as rising gas prices
contribute to declines in gas used to generate electricity.
However, a colder winter this year and in 2014 compared with
record-warm temperatures in 2012 are expected to increase gas
used for residential and commercial space heating.
In 2014, EIA sees total gas use slipping 0.45 bcf per day,
or 0.6 percent, to 69.59 bcf daily, as higher gas prices curb
demand from the power sector.
EIA forecast Henry Hub natural gas prices in 2013
to average $3.92 per million British thermal units, up 12 cents
from its May estimate of $3.80 and 43 percent above 2012's
estimated average of $2.75.
In 2014, EIA expects gas prices to rise 18 cents, or 4.6
percent, to $4.10 per mmBtu.