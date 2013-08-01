(Adds detail on regional increases)
WASHINGTON Aug 1 U.S. energy companies added
the most proved crude oil reserves in 2011 since at least 1977
as they expanded the use of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal
drilling techniques, and total proved natural gas reserves shot
to a record high, the Department of Energy's statistics arm said
on Thursday.
Drilling into shale formations in North Dakota, Texas and
elsewhere yielded record output of oil and gas in what has
become an energy boom in the United States.
Proved reserves of crude oil including condensate rose 15
percent, or 3.8 billion barrels, in 2011 while natural gas
reserves rose 9.8 percent, or 31.2 trillion cubic feet (tcf),
the Energy Information Administration said.
Crude oil and condensate reserves rose to 29 billion barrels
while wet natural gas reserves rose to a record high of 348.8
tcf, it said.
Reserves of crude oil alone rose by 3.3 billion barrels to
26.5 billion barrels. It was the second-largest one-year
increase in reserves since 1970, when Alaska's giant Prudhoe Bay
was sanctioned for development. Total reserves are now the
highest since 1988, according to the data.
The natural gas reserves' rise of 31.2 tcf, was lower than
the 33.8 tcf added in 2010 as producers cut back on drilling due
to low prices, but it was only the second year that natural gas
net reserves additions surpassed 30 tcf since the EIA began
keeping records in 1977.
Proved reserves are an estimate of recoverable energy
resources under existing economic and operating conditions.
Texas had the largest increase in proved oil and condensate
reserves, rising 1.8 billion barrels, thanks to drilling in its
tight oil plays. North Dakota added 771 million barrels, the
second largest increase, mainly due to activity in the Bakken
and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin.
The increase in 2011 estimates follows a record rise in 2010
when oil and gas reserves rose by the greatest amount since the
EIA began recording the data in 1977. It also shows the huge
impact that hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling in
shale rock formations has had on U.S. energy output.
Proved reserves of natural gas in 2010 had hit 317.6 tcf, up
nearly 12 percent compared with the 283.9 tcf recorded a year
earlier, as drillers landed find after find in rich areas like
the Marcellus shale in the Northeast and various plays in Texas
and elsewhere.
(For the entire EIA report, see:
here)
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Edward McAllister in New
York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Marguerita Choy and Nick
Zieminski)