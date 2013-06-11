* Non-OECD demand hits 44.5 mln bpd in April vs. 44.3 mln in
By David Sheppard
NEW YORK, June 11 Oil demand in developing
countries surpassed that of wealthy nations for the first time
ever in April, a U.S. report revealed on Tuesday, in the latest
demonstration of how rapid growth in Asia has upended trade and
increased competition for resources.
Led by surging growth in China, oil demand outside the
wealthy nations' club of the Organization of Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD) has jumped by almost 50
percent in the last decade, hitting 44.5 million bpd in April,
the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.
Oil demand in developing countries "was higher than
consumption in OECD countries for the first time in history,"
the EIA said in its monthly Short Term Energy Outlook, which
pegged demand at 44.3 million bpd for April in OECD countries.
While the data for April may be a seasonal blip, with oil
demand in Western Europe and the United States generally
diminishing in the spring, 2014 should cement the developing
world as the majority consumer of the world's oil, the EIA said.
Ten years ago, the developing world consumed just two-thirds
as much oil as wealthier countries, historical data from the EIA
shows. Countries in the OECD have also reduced consumption in
response to higher prices and environmental concerns.
The changing patterns in global oil demand have pushed
countries including China into new strategic and economic
alliances.
"It has changed the way oil flows around the world," said
Katherine Spector, head of commodity strategy at CIBC World
Markets in New York.
"The developing world was already on a faster growth
trajectory before the recession, but since 2008 we've also seen
OECD oil demand fall sharply."
Saudi Arabia, a long-term U.S. ally, now ships roughly as
much oil to China as it does to the United States, sending over
1 million bpd in 2012. State-owned Chinese companies have also
grabbed a bigger share of post-2003 Iraqi oil development and
production than international oil companies.
West African producers like Angola and Nigeria, once big
suppliers of North American refiners, are also shipping far more
crude to Asia than before.
"We now see virtually no West African crude going to the
United States," Spector at CIBC said.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND RESPONDS
From around 78 million bpd 10 years ago, global oil demand
is now expected to average 89.2 million bpd in 2013, rising by
almost 900,000 bpd from last year, the EIA said.
"Non-OECD Asia, particularly China, is the leading
contributor to projected global consumption growth," the EIA
said.
The pace of China's oil demand growth appears to be slowing,
however, the EIA said, forecasting that consumption would
increase by between 420,000 and 430,000 bpd this year and next,
compared with an average of 520,000 bpd between 2004 and 2012.
While rising demand has boosted global oil prices to above
$100 a barrel for most of the last three years, it has also
encouraged wealthy nations to try to increase supplies, helping
to keep a lid on prices.
The EIA said that output in countries outside the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen
rising faster than demand this year, growing by almost 1.2
million bpd to 53.91 million bpd.
"North America accounts for much of the projected growth in
non-OPEC supply over the next two years because of continued
production growth from U.S. tight oil formations and Canadian
oil sands," the EIA said.
Industry experts now predict that North America could cut
net imports of crude to virtually zero if the pace of production
growth keeps rising and demand continues to slide.
"This supply boost will contribute to lower crude oil spot
prices this year and next year," EIA Administrator Adam
Sieminski said, forecasting international benchmark Brent crude
would average $102 a barrel in the second half of this year.
On Tuesday, Brent crude oil fell by 99 cents to
trade just below $103 a barrel, down from an average of $111 in
2012.
The amount of oil used per head of population is still far
higher in OECD countries. Less than 20 percent of the world's
roughly 7 billion people live in countries that are members of
the OECD.
