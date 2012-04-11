Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. crude oil stocks last week logged the largest three-week build in inventories since the week to Jan. 30, 2009, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
A total of 18.9 million barrels were added to crude inventories over the last three weeks.
The largest crude stock build was in the Gulf Coast (PADD III) region where oil inventories rose 2.14 million barrels.
East Coast gasoline stocks dropped 1.92 million barrels to 56.94 million barrels, according to the government data.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS