LONDON, Dec 21 (IFR) - The European Investment Bank, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, will issue debt amounting to around EUR70bn next year, a spokesperson for the issuer said on Friday.

The spokesperson added that EIB's funding programme would be in line with its 2012 issuance which amounted to EUR71bn.

An official announcement is scheduled later on Friday. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)