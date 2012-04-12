(Updates with more detail)
LONDON, April 12 The European Investment Bank
(EIB) has raised around 182 million euros ($239.78 million) from
the sale of 21.6 million European Union carbon permits in March,
fetching an average price of 8.43 euros a tonne each, the bank
said on Thursday.
The bank's sales of EU Allowances for December 2013 delivery
were carried out on a forward basis via the over-the-counter
market and over exchanges, the EIB said in its monthly report on
carbon permit sales volume.
The bank added exchange cleared transactions and direct
screen trades at the end of the month as it became a member of
the European Energy Exchange and ICE Futures Europe.
The volumes sold per trading day varied between 950,000 and
1.15 million during March. The next monthly carbon sales report
will be published on May 8, the bank added.
The money from the carbon permit sales is earmarked to spur
various renewable energy and carbon capture and storage projects
across the 27-nation bloc.
The bank has raised nearly 671 million euros since it
started selling the so-called EU Allowances (EUAs) in early
December 2011, it said.
The EIB has a mandate to sell 300 million carbon permits
sourced from a new entrants' reserve for the EU carbon scheme's
third phase (2013-2020).
A first tranche of 200 million EUAs will be sold by October.
A second tranche totaling 100 million permits will follow, but a
start date has yet to be set.
The sales figures for March come around a week after EUAs
fell to a new record low of 5.99 euros a tonne mainly due to
growing excess supply in the market.
The price collapse means the EIB sales will provide less
money for cleaner energy projects than initially planned.
EUAs for December 2013 delivery closed at 7.69
euros a tonne on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7590 euros)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by William Hardy)