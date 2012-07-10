LONDON, July 10 The European Investment Bank
(EIB) raised around 164 million euros ($201 million) from the
sale of 21.5 million European Union carbon permits in June, at
an average price of 7.63 euros for each permit, the bank said on
Tuesday.
Revenue generated from the bank's sale of EU Allowances for
December 2013 delivery is earmarked for various renewable energy
and carbon capture and storage projects across the 27-nation
bloc.
Volume sold per trading day varied between 800,000 and
nearly 1.2 million units in June, with sales carried out via the
over-the-counter market, on exchanges and auctions, the EIB said
in a monthly report on carbon permit sales volume.
The bank has raised around 1.14 billion euros since it
started selling the EUAs in early December 2011.
($1 = 0.8160 euros)
(Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by Jason Neely)