* EU bank refuses to bow to bank pressure on swaps issue
* Need for increased cross-currency swaps ups the ante
* Change to two-way agreement could cost billions
By Christopher Whittall and John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - The European Investment Bank is set
to apply pressure on its banking group this year as it looks to
upsize its dollar funding programme that will require its banks
to swallow punitive cross currency swap costs.
The EIB has so far resisted banks' pleas to overhaul the
collateral agreements - or credit support annexes - governing
its derivatives, which could force it to raise billions more
euros per year to cover large contingent liquidity demands.
Banks complain EIB's one-way CSA - where it receives
collateral when in the money on a swap with a dealer, but does
not post collateral when out of the money - makes derivatives
trades incredibly costly.
Some have threatened to stop quoting swaps altogether, while
others show prohibitively expensive prices in the hope of
forcing EIB to begin posting collateral.
The EIB seems to have called their bluff, though, with plans
to issue 35% of its total 2013 debt in dollars, up from 28% last
year. Much of this will have to be hedged via long-dated cross
currency swaps - a sign that Europe's largest supranational
believes it can continue to strong-arm banks into offering it
the hedges it needs at affordable prices.
"The volatile element of an issuer's swap book is generally
the cross-currency portion," Sandeep Dhawan, head of US dollar
funding at EIB said.
"It is certainly more challenging to navigate around these
issues now, and we have to think a lot more about them, but, at
the moment, it's not causing enormous problems."
The EIB is hardly incentivised to voluntarily sign up to a
two-way CSA. Philippe Noel, head of capital markets at Cades,
says the French agency's two-way CSA with a EUR10m threshold
shaves two to three basis points off swaps prices, but it does
create a significant contingent funding burden.
At the end of 2012, Cades' swaps counterparties were posting
it EUR3.4bn of collateral, which had peaked at EUR8bn last
August.
"We have to pre-fund so we have enough cash reserve to meet
as much as EUR3bn margin call in the space of a week if the
market was to become volatile and we had to post collateral to
the banks," said Noel.
EIB's funding programme is more than twice the size of
Cades' at around EUR70bn, suggesting it would have to raise
billions of euros in additional funds if it moved to two-way
CSAs.
COSTLY FOR ALL CONCERNED
Public sector borrowers have traditionally had one-way CSAs
in place due to their superior credit ratings. But with bank
funding costs exploding since the 2008 crisis - compounded by
credit and capital charges enforced by Basel III - swaps dealers
began to exhort their clients to agree to post collateral when
they owe money on their derivatives.
Some borrowers like Network Rail and the Bank of England
duly switched to two-way agreements last year, but most
supranationals have shown no signs of budging.
In contrast, EIB's dollar funding ambitions, which are
tipped to include a forthcoming seven- or ten-year deal, have
once again upped the ante for its banking group.
Long-dated cross-currency swaps are the worst offenders,
bankers say, potentially adding tens of basis points to swaps
quotes if the charges are priced in correctly.
"For the industry, EIB's one-way CSA is still a huge
problem. Banks are posting them masses of collateral, which only
gets negative interest rates paid on it," said one head of SSAs
at a major bank. "But while some banks continue to provide
competitive pricing, it's no surprise EIB hasn't done anything."
The ongoing saga has created bad blood among EIB's banking
group, with some accusing their peers of aggressively pricing
swaps in order to win mandates. Those accused blame this on sour
grapes, claiming superior distribution capabilities secure their
place on the deals.
THE RIGHT PRICE?
In the meantime, the dollar versus euro arbitrage is still
around 20bp, which should be large enough to cover the
additional cross currency swaps charges, bankers say.
"Banks also look at these credit and funding charges
differently, which may vary depending on their models or
existing swaps portfolio - so prices can differ," said one
senior SSA banker.
Despite the current impasse, bankers remain confident EIB
will move to two-way CSAs soon, paving the way for other
supranationals to follow.
Ultimately, banks' credit lines are filling up and EIB's
concentration to a shrinking pool of counterparties is thought
to be edging uncomfortably higher. It has already lost one
counterparty after UBS was forced to close its SSA business late
last year because it was deemed too capital intensive.
"I'd imagine EIB's exposure to certain institutions is
extremely large right now. From a risk perspective they'll be
better moving to two-way CSAs and being able to diversify their
swaps counterparties," said another senior SSA banker.
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall and John Geddie; editing by
Alex Chambers)