LONDON, April 30 (IFR) - Credit experts have cast doubt on
media reports that the European Investment Bank will play a
greater role in solving the European sovereign crisis and played
down fears that the agency was likely to significantly increase
its funding programme.
The concerns were sparked by yet another media report that
the European Union is weighing up the possibility of a EUR200bn
boost to infrastructure investment, possibly via the EIB.
"The risk is that the market takes this in a negative way,
and EIB spreads widen. But, the EIB is very mindful about what
kind of supply the market can take, and EUR80bn in one year
would probably be about the maximum," said one senior SSA
syndicate banker.
Raising EUR80bn is well within the scope of the EIB, the
banker added, especially as the borrower has embarked on a huge
frontloading campaign that has resulted in 65% of its EUR60bn
funding target for 2012 being already completed.
Persistent rumours that supranational EIB would play a
bigger role in helping solve the European sovereign crisis have
dogged the credit. Historically, the EIB has traded neck and
neck with German rival KfW in terms of spread levels, but has
seen its spreads gap wider since November.
Although EIB spreads have retraced somewhat they still stand
more than 50bp wider than Triple A German agency rival KfW in
the 10-year sector, and around 35bp wider at five-years.
EIB's 10-year 2.75% September 2021 bond, for example, is
currently bid at 61bp over mid-swaps, while KfW's 2.5% January
2022 bond is bid just inside 5bp over, according to Tradeweb
data.
EIB bond spreads were broadly steady in thin market trading
on Monday following the report in Spanish newspaper El Pais,
which quoted unnamed European sources.
The plan, which would also be focused on green energy and
high technology targeted to weaker European countries, would be
unveiled at an EU summit in June, the report said.
UNCERTAIN FINANCING
Several bankers and analysts said that the plans were far
from a foregone conclusion, while analysts at Citigroup said
they were unlikely to be implemented rapidly.
Although the talk was a positive, in the sense that it
showed debate on supporting growth in Europe is gaining
momentum, there are plenty of obstacles ahead, Citi said.
"We doubt that EUR200bn could be raised under the current
framework. Many governments are struggling to find the cash
necessary for a likely contribution to the EIB while at the same
time raising some funds for their upcoming ESM capital
contributions," Citi said.
The biggest hurdle, experts say, is getting the political
backing needed from all 27 European Union member states. The
financing is also shrouded by uncertainty.
El Pais said one option was to ask member states to
contribute EUR10bn in order to recapitalise the EIB, which would
boost its lending capacity by EUR60bn, and in turn pave the way
for EUR180bn in investments.
Another alternative described in the paper was using EUR12bn
left over from the European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM)
- after bailing out Greece, Ireland and Portugal - as leverage
to raise up to EUR200bn euros from the private sector.
That EUR12bn remainder could also be used as "hybrid
capital" for the EIB to back public-private partnerships in
infrastructure spending financed by project bonds, the paper
added.
"In our view, there should be plenty of buyers for EIB
guaranteed bonds," said Bernd Volk, head of covered bond
research at Deutsche Bank. Although the total impact on full
year issuance remains unclear, he also cast doubt on whether the
EIB would do anything in excess of EUR80bn in one year, thereby
limiting any potential negative impact on spreads.
Another SSA syndicate banker said that the market had too
quickly jumped to the conclusion that the EIB's bond supply
would be ramped up sharply.
"It's not clear to me at this stage that there will be an
immediate jump in issuance from the EIB, especially if the EIB
is just offering guarantees," the banker said.
"The idea, or at least how I understand it, is that this
will increase the EIB's capital so that they can issue the
guarantees. But the infrastructure projects themselves could
issue the bonds. It depends on whether there are buyers for such
securities."
MOST CREDIBLE ENTITY
The agency has made no secret of the fact that it would
require capital injections to increase its lending capacity in
order to preserve its top notch rating.
S&P affirmed the EIB's rating at AAA in mid-January after
placing it on CreditWatch Negative a month earlier. However, it
still has a negative outlook on the issuer, which means a
downgrade is more likely in the next 12 to 18 months.
Nonetheless, the EIB seems to be the most viable body to
help spur growth in the troubled eurozone. It is, after all, the
primary official lending vehicle for financing European capital
expenditures.
Its frontloading this year has sparked persistent talk in
the market - that it has vehemently dismissed - that its funding
programme could be increased again.
"The EIB has had its name bandied about for almost any idea
that gets mentioned in relation to eurozone funding plans. It
always seems to be the 'go-to' entity," said one of the bankers.
"It does beg the question, that if it isn't the EIB, then
who could fulfil this role? There is a concern that governments
and investors would have little patience in yet another entity
with a "E" at the front of it."
