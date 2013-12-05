Norton Rose Fulbright names Soliman chair of Canadian division
TORONTO, March 27 Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian division.
LJUBLJANA Dec 5 The European Investment Bank (EIB) extended 350 million euros ($475 million) in loans to Slovenian development bank SID Banka on Thursday for development projects.
About 300 million euros will go to funding small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and 50 million to help boost green energy and energy efficiency projects run by public and private firms, the EIB said in a statement.
"Support for the financing of projects implemented by SMEs and mid-cap companies is the key policy objective of the EIB in Slovenia, as the SME and mid-cap sector represents the engine of growth and innovation," said EIB Vice-President Laszlo Baranyay.
The government of Slovenia is trying to avoid asking for an international bailout after its banks amassed more than 8 billion euros in bad loans, the equivalent of about one-quarter of its economic output.
Slovenia's economy was badly hit by the global financial crisis and lapsed into recession in 2012 due to a slide in exports, a credit crunch and a fall in consumer spending after budget cuts.
($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvelal; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Jane Baird)
TORONTO, March 27 Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian division.
NEW YORK, March 27 Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co, ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the departure of the star bond investor from one of the world's biggest money managers.
BERLIN, March 27 The German Finance Ministry is worried there will be turbulence on the financial markets if there is a 'hard Brexit', a German newspaper reported on Monday - two days before Britain triggers divorce proceedings with the European Union.