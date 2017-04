Reuters Market Eye - Eicher Motors Ltd (EICH.NS) gains 4.8 percent to 9,003.40 rupees after April-June quarter earnings beat some analysts' estimates.

Macquarie says expects Eicher earnings to triple in the next three years on the back of "rapid" growth in motorcycles and gaining marketshare in trucks.

Macquarie raises price target for Eicher to 9,250 rupees from 8,600 rupees.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)