HONG KONG/MUMBAI, June 3 Swedish truck maker Volvo AB is selling its remaining 3.7 percent stake in Indian auto firm Eicher Motors, in a deal that could be valued at around $278 million, according to a term sheet seen by IFR.

Volvo is offering about 1 million shares in a price range of 17,190-18,190 rupees in an open market sale. Eicher shares closed at 18,191.15 on Wednesday.

In March, Volvo had sold 1.27 million Eicher shares for around 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($296.05 million).

Volvo bought the Eicher stake in 2008 as part of a deal under which the Swedish company also set up a separate truck and bus making joint venture with Eicher in India.

"Eicher Motors wishes not to comment on any speculative news stories on Volvo," the company said in a statement. It added that all investments and business plans at the two companies' commercial vehicle joint venture continue as planned.

A Volvo spokeswoman declined to comment.

