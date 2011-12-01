NEW DELHI Dec 1 Eicher Motors said on Thursday sales of trucks and buses for November rose 20 percent from a year earlier to 3,248.

Exports for the month were 77 units. Compareable year-ago figures were not immediately available.

VE Commercial Vehicles, the joint venture between India's Eicher Motors and Sweden's Volvo, sells Eicher branded trucks and buses. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Harish Nambiar)