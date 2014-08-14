UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
Aug 14 Eidesvik Offshore ASA : * Says Q2 operating profit before depreciations NOK 124.0 million versus NOK
124.6 million * Says Q2 operating profit NOK 245.7 million versus NOK 242.9 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
NEW YORK, April 21 The cast of a new adaptation of dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" insisted on Friday they did not set out to make a feminist statement, but some hoped the TV show would inspire viewers to take political action.