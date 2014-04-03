April 3 E I du Pont de Nemours and Co : * U.S. appeals court voids $919.9 million judgment that had been in favor of

Dupont and against South Korea's kolon industries -- court ruling * 4th U.S. circuit court of appeals says trial judge erred in excluding

evidence that was material to kolon's defense * 4th circuit returns lawsuit, which concerned trade secrets related to kevlar,

to lower court, and directs that a new judge be assigned