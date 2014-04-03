BRIEF-Republic Airways says reorganization plan receives final approval
* Republic Airways plan of reorganization receives final approval
April 3 E I du Pont de Nemours and Co : * U.S. appeals court voids $919.9 million judgment that had been in favor of
Dupont and against South Korea's kolon industries -- court ruling * 4th U.S. circuit court of appeals says trial judge erred in excluding
evidence that was material to kolon's defense * 4th circuit returns lawsuit, which concerned trade secrets related to kevlar,
to lower court, and directs that a new judge be assigned
* Continue to expect gradual improvement in pricing and utilization for remainder of 2017(corrects period)