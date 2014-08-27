Aug 27 E I du Pont de Nemours and Co : * U.S. says Dupont to pay $1.275 million penalty, resolve clean air act

violations and protect communities and kanawha river near West Virginia

facility * U.S. Department of Justice, environmental protection agency say Dupont

settles over eight alleged releases of harmful levels of hazardous substances

from May 2006 to January 2010 * U.S. says Dupont to take corrective actions to prevent future harmful

releases * U.S. says Dupont estimates will spend $2.28 million to complete required

improvements to its safety, emergency response processes