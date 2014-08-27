BRIEF-Moog Q2 earnings per share $0.88
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $610.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 27 E I du Pont de Nemours and Co : * U.S. says Dupont to pay $1.275 million penalty, resolve clean air act
violations and protect communities and kanawha river near West Virginia
facility * U.S. Department of Justice, environmental protection agency say Dupont
settles over eight alleged releases of harmful levels of hazardous substances
from May 2006 to January 2010 * U.S. says Dupont to take corrective actions to prevent future harmful
releases * U.S. says Dupont estimates will spend $2.28 million to complete required
improvements to its safety, emergency response processes
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $610.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Virtus investment partners announces financial results for the first quarter 2017