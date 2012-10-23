Oct 23 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co :
* CFO expects after-tax proceeds of $4 billion cash from sale
of car paint
business to Carlyle Group LP
* CFO expects sale of car paint business to Carlyle Group
to close in Q1
2013
* Cuts 2012 capital expenditure budget by 10 percent to $1.9
billion
* Expects global solar panel installations to be flat or up
slightly in 2012
versus 2011
* Says one "bright spot" during quarter was cyanide demand
* CEO says remains committed to expansion of titanium dioxide
production
capacity in 2013 and 2014