BRIEF-Aurvista Gold to raise $7 mln dollars
* Plans to complete a private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7mln
NEW YORK Dec 11 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co : * Shares up 2 percent in extended trade after announcing share buyback program
* Cerro Grande Mining Corporation announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Compañia Minera Pimenton, has filed for voluntary bankruptcy under the laws of Chile.