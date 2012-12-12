Dec 12 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co : * CEO says U.S. fiscal cliff uncertainty causing her to spend less than

expected for 2013 capex budget - interview * CEO says uncertainty around fiscal cliff negotiations harming business; wants

political leaders to "make up your mind" * CEO ellen kullman says personally willing to pay higher U.S. federal income

taxes * CEO says a partial compromise on U.S. fiscal cliff would dent U.S. gdp by one

point