BRIEF-Simavita requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 19 Eifelhoehen Klinik AG
* Says FY 2014 total consolidated net income is expected to be above result of the previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA grants orphan drug designation for PTX-200 in acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: