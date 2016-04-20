PARIS, April 20 Eiffage kept its goal
of higher profits for 2016 after announcing slightly lower sales
on Wednesday, saying it would boost productivity efforts and
benefit from a robust performance of its motorway concessions as
well as an improving construction business in France.
France's third-largest construction and concessions company
behind Vinci and Bouygues said road building
volumes, which have suffered from reduced spending by a
cash-strapped French state, were stabilising but were not
expected to rebound significantly.
"A good order book in construction in France allows us to
look at 2016 with serenity," Chief Executive Benoit de Ruffray
told the annual shareholders meeting.
Eiffage, which built the Millau Viaduct in France and the
Sydney Opera House, generates roughly 85 percent of its revenue
from contracting operations - which include construction and
public works - and the rest from operating concessions, mainly
motorways but also prisons and hospitals.
Its APRR motorway unit on Tuesday posted a rise in
first-quarter toll revenue of 7 percent, as traffic benefited
from weaker year-ago comparisons.
In December Eiffage named former top Vinci executive Benoit
de Ruffray as its new chairman and chief executive, to replace
Pierre Berger, who died suddenly in October.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)