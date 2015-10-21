NEW YORK Oct 21 France's Bpifrance public investment bank said on Wednesday it had sold a 5.0 percent stake in the country's third-largest builder Eiffage <FOUG,PA> for a total 271 million euros ($307 million).

Bpifrance said a block of approximately 2,771,500 shares representing 2.9 percent of construction group was sold through a private placement for about 157 million euros.

Another 2.1 percent will be directly sold to Eiffage as part of share buy back program, it said.

The sale will cut Bpifrance's exposure to the Eiffage to 13.8 percent from 18.8 previously. It will also reduce its voting rights but will not change its representation on the group's board, Bpifrance said in the statement.

($1 = 0.8821 euros)