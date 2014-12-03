Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 3 Eiffage :
* Announces project to renovate Grande Arche de la Defense
* Says project is valued at 192 million euros
* Contract duration is 20 years for renovation and modernization of working spaces
* Works start in January 2015
* 14 million euros of investment total value to come from company own ressources
* 178 million euros of investment total value to be provided by credit from Société Générale and Banco Santander Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
BUENOS AIRES, April 25 Argentina's economic activity fell 1.9 percent in February compared with the previous month, the largest month-on-month drop since President Mauricio Macri took office in December 2015, the country's Indec statistics agency said on Tuesday.