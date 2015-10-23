(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS Oct 23 Eiffage Chairman and
Chief Executive Pierre Berger has died of a heart attack and the
French construction firm's board will meet on Monday to discuss
his succession, the company said on Friday.
Berger, 47, had led Eiffage since September 2012 after
working for rival Vinci, charged with restoring profit
margins after a global economic downturn weighed on construction
and public works, notably in France.
"The thoughts of the management and employees of the group
go out to Pierre Berger's wife, children and loved ones," the
company said in a statement.
Vice-Chairman Jean-Francois Roverato, who is also a former
Eiffage CEO, could take an interim role while the company
searches for a permanent successor, one analyst, who declined to
be named, said.
Eiffage shares, which were about 22 euros when Berger took
on the top job in 2012, closed at 56.44 euros on Thursday. They
were down 0.39 percent at 56.22 euros by 1141 GMT on Friday.
Eiffage, which built France's Millau viaduct and the Sydney
Opera House, generates about 85 percent of revenue from
construction and public works, with the rest from concessions,
mainly motorways but also prisons and hospitals.
Eiffage, France's third-largest builder behind Vinci
and Bouygues, is known for its tight cost
control and has expanded into higher-growth, more profitable
concessions since the financial crisis hit construction.
"The strategy is well defined and the construction sector in
France seems to have hit bottom," said the analyst, commenting
on the challenges faced by Eiffage.
Under the stewardship of Berger, a graduate of the elite
engineering schools Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale des
Ponts et Chaussees, Eiffage also expanded abroad through
acquisitions in Canada and Colombia.
In 2014, Eiffage's operating margin rose to 9.6 percent on
sales of 14 billion euros ($15.5 billion) from 9.2 percent in
2013. In August, it said the French construction market was
stabilising and it expected its operating margin to reach a
record level in 2015.
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
(Additional reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by David
Clarke)