By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS Oct 23 Eiffage Chairman and Chief Executive Pierre Berger has died of a heart attack and the French construction firm's board will meet on Monday to discuss his succession, the company said on Friday.

Berger, 47, had led Eiffage since September 2012 after working for rival Vinci, charged with restoring profit margins after a global economic downturn weighed on construction and public works, notably in France.

"The thoughts of the management and employees of the group go out to Pierre Berger's wife, children and loved ones," the company said in a statement.

Vice-Chairman Jean-Francois Roverato, who is also a former Eiffage CEO, could take an interim role while the company searches for a permanent successor, one analyst, who declined to be named, said.

Eiffage shares, which were about 22 euros when Berger took on the top job in 2012, closed at 56.44 euros on Thursday. They were down 0.39 percent at 56.22 euros by 1141 GMT on Friday.

Eiffage, which built France's Millau viaduct and the Sydney Opera House, generates about 85 percent of revenue from construction and public works, with the rest from concessions, mainly motorways but also prisons and hospitals.

Eiffage, France's third-largest builder behind Vinci and Bouygues, is known for its tight cost control and has expanded into higher-growth, more profitable concessions since the financial crisis hit construction.

"The strategy is well defined and the construction sector in France seems to have hit bottom," said the analyst, commenting on the challenges faced by Eiffage.

Under the stewardship of Berger, a graduate of the elite engineering schools Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees, Eiffage also expanded abroad through acquisitions in Canada and Colombia.

In 2014, Eiffage's operating margin rose to 9.6 percent on sales of 14 billion euros ($15.5 billion) from 9.2 percent in 2013. In August, it said the French construction market was stabilising and it expected its operating margin to reach a record level in 2015. ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Additional reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by David Clarke)