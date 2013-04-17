PARIS, April 17 France has fined construction
group Eiffage 960,000 euros ($1.26 million) for
anti-competitive behaviour when bidding for a contract to build
observation towers at a prison in Perpignan in southern France
in 2008.
The antitrust regulator said on Wednesday that Eiffage and
another company Vilmor Construction had colluded in the bidding
process.
"Our investigation found a series of serious and matching
signs that [the two companies] exchanged information before
submitting their offers to the public tender," the regulator
said in a statement.
Vilmor Construction will be fined only 5,000 euros because
the company is already in a court-protected restructuring
process because of financial difficulties.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud. Editing by Jane Merriman)