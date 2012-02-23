* 2011 net profit down 11.6 pct at 205 mln eur
PARIS, Feb 23 Eiffage, France's
third-largest listed construction group, on Thursday reported an
11.6 percent slide in 2011 profits, but forecast stronger
earnings this year due to rising sales and better margins at its
public works unit.
"We expect an increase in operating and net profit for all
our contracting units, slightly less dynamic traffic for the
motorways compared with last year, but an overall sales
progression," Chief Executive officer Pierre Berger told
analysts.
The company, which competes against larger peers Vinci
and Bouygues, will target sales of 14
billion euros this year, up 2.2 percent from 2011, Berger added.
But the profit of the concessions division - which builds
and operates motorways and other large infrastructures - will be
hit by the additional costs from the debt refinancing of
Eiffarie, its joint venture with Australia's Macquarie.
Eiffarie, which controls APRR, Europe's fourth
largest motorway group, this week refinanced its 3.5 billion
euros debt.
Net profit in 2011 declined 11.6 percent to 205 million
euros ($272.94 million), hit by restructuring and debt financing
charges, missing a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus forecast of
221 million.
The company has already reported that sales last year
totalled 13.7 billion euros, in line with management guidance,
and that the year-end order book was up 25 percent on the
previous year.
The dividend for 2011 has been pegged at 1.20 euros.
Net debt declined 4.5 percent to 12.65 billion at the end of
the year, the first decrease in two years.
Eiffage shares, which have lost around 40 percent of their
value in the last year, closed at 25.41 euros before the
publication of the earnings, giving the company a market
capitalisation of 2.2 billion euros.
