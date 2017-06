PARIS Dec 13 French construction company Eiffage said on Tuesday it has sold a 80.1 percent stake in its Optimep 4 division to investment fund DG Infra Yield in a deal valuing the unit at 266 million euros ($348.11 million).

Chief Executive Pierre Berger said in August Eiffage was considering selling or closing underperforming non-core operations in a move to shore up funds and protect margins.

Eiffage said it would remain minority shareholder of Optimep, which holds a contract for the construction and maintenance of four prisons in France, with a 19.9 stake.

