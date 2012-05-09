PARIS May 9 Eiffage, France's
third-largest construction and concessions group, on Wednesday
reported a 1.8 percent rise in first-quarter sales and confirmed
its 2012 sales target.
Sales in the three months to March 31 rose to 3.04 billion
euros ($3.93 billion), from 2.99 billion in the same period a
year earlier, up 2.3 percent on a like-for-like basis.
The order book was 14.1 billion euros on April 1, up 4.9
percent since the start of 2012 and 20.8 percent year-on-year.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
