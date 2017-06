PARIS Feb 21 Eiffage, France's third-largest listed construction group, said on Tuesday that Eiffarie, its joint venture with the funds of Australia's Macquarie which owns the Paris-Rhine-Rhone highway concession, had successfully refinanced its debt.

The deal to refinance the venture's 3.5 billion euros ($4.64 billion) in debt was signed on Monday, Eiffage said in a statement. It includes a 700 million euro revolving credit line and a 2.8 billion euro structured loan. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb, Editing by Caroline Jacobs)