PARIS Nov 14 Eiffage has not
felt any impact from Europe's economic crisis on its orders in
October and November, the chief executive of France's
third-largest construction group said in a radio interview on
Monday.
Eiffage builds infrastructure and commercial projects,
chiefly in western Europe. Earlier this month the group said its
order book had hit a record high on Oct. 1.
"Today we don't feel it (the impact of the economic crisis)
as our order books have kept up well particularly this month and
last month," Pierre Berger told French radio station BFM, adding
that Eiffage also had projects to look forward to in 2012 and
2013.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)