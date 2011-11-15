PARIS Nov 15 French construction company Eiffage on Tuesday said it has signed a $424 million contract with oil major Total to build an offshore metallic platform in Nigeria.

The structure will provide staff living quarters, control rooms and a helipad as part of the redevelopment of Total's Ofon offshore oil field.

Construction will start in the first quarter of 2012, Eiffage said.