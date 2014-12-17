* Eiffage says motorway operators could agree tariff
moderation
* French parliament report recommends scrapping existing
contracts
* Report adds to mounting pressure on French motorway
operators
(Adds details, share price, parliamentary report)
By Dominique Vidalon and Gregory Blachier
PARIS, Dec 17 A row over road tolls between the
French government and motorway operators is causing uncertainty
which is jeopardising funding for the rest of the business of
Eiffage, the concessions and construction company's
chief executive said on Wednesday.
"Investors are telling us let's wait to see what the French
state will do. We are not sure we can continue with you ... The
impact is huge ... all the businesses that require private
investment (are concerned)," Pierre Berger said on BFM radio.
Shares in Eiffage were down 0.67 percent by 1107 GMT at 39
euros, having fallen 14 percent since a competition authority
report on the toll road market on Sept. 18 alleged that Eiffage
and the other motorway operators were making too much money.
The cash-strapped and now deeply unpopular Socialist
government has since said it regards the contracts with the
operators as too generous and plans to create a new tolls
regulator.
Berger's comments on Wednesday were followed a few hours
later by a French parliamentary report which advised the state
to scrap existing contracts with operators -- adding to the
pressure for government action after a call this week from a
minister for a toll freeze and an extra tax on the industry.
The report said it was in the interest of the public to
change a system that currently worked "very much to the benefit"
of the concession holders.
The operators, whose owners include France's Vinci
, Australia's Macquarie and Spain's Abertis
, have denied overcharging. They also say their returns
are not as high as the competition authority claimed.
Separately, Francisco Reynes, the chief executive of Abertis
said, "We have no doubt the French state will respect concession
contracts."
French environment minister Segolene Royal called on Tuesday
for a toll freeze next year and raised the prospect of grabbing
back 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) via a tax.
However, the government's room for manoeuvre is limited as
operators are protected by agreements stipulating they must be
compensated for any change in contracts, which in some cases do
not expire until 2035.
Motorway operators may agree to slowing the pace of toll
increases if in exchange the companies get more time in which to
recover their investment, Berger said.
(Additional reporting by Julien Toyer in Madrid; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)