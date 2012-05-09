PARIS May 9 A court in the northern French city of Lille has launched an inquiry into construction company Eiffage SA's contract to build a stadium there, a judicial source told Reuters.

The inquiry followed a complaint by a resident of Lille, Eric Darques, who alleged a lack of transparency in the awarding of the contract.

Rival Bouygues SA had submitted an offer that was lower by some 110 million euros ($142.25 million), but the contract still went to Eiffage, which Darques said would cost the taxpayer more without any explanation.

($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Pierre Savary; and Andre Grenon)