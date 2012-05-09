PARIS May 9 A court in the northern French city
of Lille has launched an inquiry into construction company
Eiffage SA's contract to build a stadium there, a
judicial source told Reuters.
The inquiry followed a complaint by a resident of Lille,
Eric Darques, who alleged a lack of transparency in the awarding
of the contract.
Rival Bouygues SA had submitted an offer that was
lower by some 110 million euros ($142.25 million), but the
contract still went to Eiffage, which Darques said would cost
the taxpayer more without any explanation.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Pierre Savary; and Andre Grenon)